President Joe Biden used a tweet on Sunday to reiterate his push for an “assault weapons” ban, but he also took aim at “100-round” ammunition magazines.
Biden tweeted:
It’s time to finish the job and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Because who in God’s name needs a 100-round magazine on a gun? That's a weapon of war.
Biden pushed an “assault weapons” ban on the campaign trail and has continued to push for one during his first two years as President.
Six months into his presidency, during a CNN townhall, Biden floated a “push to eliminate” 9mm pistols.
He said, “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”
On May 30, 2022, Breitbart News reported on Biden falsely claiming that a 9mm bullet will “blow the lung out of the body.”
