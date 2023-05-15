President Joe Biden used a tweet on Sunday to reiterate his push for an “assault weapons” ban, but he also took aim at “100-round” ammunition magazines.

Biden tweeted:

Biden pushed an “assault weapons” ban on the campaign trail and has continued to push for one during his first two years as President.

Six months into his presidency, during a CNN townhall, Biden floated a “push to eliminate” 9mm pistols.

He said, “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”

On May 30, 2022, Breitbart News reported on Biden falsely claiming that a 9mm bullet will “blow the lung out of the body.”

WATCH: Here’s the Difference Between an AR-15 and an “Assault Weapon”

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.