Police in Allen, Texas, say Steven Spainhouer — the former Army officer who claimed to have performed CPR on shooting victims in the May 6, 2023, mall attack — was not present when the firearm-based attack occurred and was not first on scene thereafter as he allegedly claimed.

Current Revolt noted that Spainhouer was popular amongst media outlets following the attack as he relayed things he allegedly did to help victims and also described the carnage he allegedly saw.

On May 7, 2023, the day after the attack, CNN highlighted Spainhouer’s “witness” testimony:

The former Army and police officer raced to the scene, called 911 and “started counting the bodies on the ground … one, two, three, five, six, seven bodies.” Spainhouer said he saw devastation unlike anything he had seen in the Army. “When I rolled the mother over, he came out,” Spainhouer told KTVT. “He was covered from head to toe, like somebody had poured blood on him.” He said he performed CPR on three victims, but none of them could be saved. “It’s unfathomable to see the carnage,” Spainhouer said. “It’s tough when you see a family that’s out shopping, having fun, get wiped off the face of the earth.”

KWTX reported that Allen police detected inconsistencies in Spainhouer’s testimony as he relayed his story again and again.

On Monday, Allen Police Department released a statement in which they noted that Spainhouer “is not a credible witness.”

They went to say: “Mr. Spainhouer arrived between 3:44 and 3:52 p.m. and was not first on the scene, nor was he on the property while gunfire was occurring.”

Police said Spainhouer “did not perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) or administer first aid” and “did not move a deceased mother who was covering a live child.”

Gun control advocates like Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Shannon Watts tweeted and retweeted Spainhouer’s witness testimony on May 7, 2023, appealing to his account to justify their push for more gun control.

Featuring Dallas via Storyful

