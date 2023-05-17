The Supreme Court of the United States announced Wednesday it has chosen not to intervene against the Naperville “assault weapons” ban, but instead will let the judicial process run its normal course.

SCOTUS’s decision not to issue a stay at this stage is standard operating procedure.

On May 2, Breitbart News reported that an emergency application was filed with Justice Barrett by gun store owner Robert Bevis and the National Association of Gun Rights. They are asking that the court intervene and issue an injunction against two separate “assault weapons” bans in Illinois pending appellate review.

The application explained that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division decided against Bevis and the gun rights group on February 17, 2023.

Barrett responded by giving Illinois and Naperville until Monday, May 8, to respond to the injunction request.

Both Illinois and Naperville responded by asking SCOTUS to reject the injunction request and allow the “assault weapons” bans to run their course through the judicial process, the Chicago Tribune noted.

SCOTUS’s decision not to issue a stay allows the judicial process to continue.

The application is Bevis v. Naperville and the State of Illinois, No. 22A948, in the Supreme Court of the United States.

