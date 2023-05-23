Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed red flag legislation into law Monday despite ongoing questions about whether it will enforced or, if enforced, how such enforcement would occur.

The Associated Press reported, “Over half of the state’s counties have passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries,” and through those resolutions have made clear there will be no enforcement of laws that infringe on Second Amendment rights.

Additionally, a number of local sheriffs told the AP “that they won’t enforce the law if they don’t believe it’s constitutional.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) made clear that she intends the law to be enforced whether sheriffs agree or not: “For those who are in law enforcement who refuse to enforce these important orders, let me say this loudly and clearly: I will make certain that I find someone with jurisdiction who will enforce these orders.”

The Michigan red flag law allows guns to be seized from an individual for a period of one year.

Breitbart News noted that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a red flag law for his state on Friday, despite that fact that such a law has failed to end mass shootings in California and Colorado.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.