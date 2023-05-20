Minnesota Governor Signs Same Gun Controls Failing in California

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed legislation Friday containing a red flag law and universal background checks, both of which are already in place in California and are failing to stop mass shootings.

KARE 11 reported that Walz made a statement as he signed the gun control:

I understand our rights as Americans… but I refuse to allow extremists to define what responsible gun ownership looks like and to make this about the 2nd Amendment. This is not about the 2nd Amendment, this is about the safety of our children and our community.

On May 17, 2023, Breitbart News reported that Minnesota Democrats had passed the gun controls that were already failing in California.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group noted California has had a red flag law since January 1, 2016. The Golden State adopted expanded background checks — i.e., universal background checks — in the early 1990s.

Despite having both these controls, California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Illinois’ red flag law is failing to stop the raging gun violence in Chicago, and Colorado’s red flag law did not stop the November 19, 2022, gay nightclub shooting or the March 22, 2021, Boulder grocery store shooting.

On May 20, 2023, Colorado Politics pointed out, “The state legislature passed the law in 2019, with supporters calling it a key tool to prevent gun violence. Colorado has continued to fall victim to mass shootings in the years since the law took effect.”

