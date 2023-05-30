Police Chief Blasts ‘Group of Criminals’ After 9 Shot Near Florida Beach

Hollywood, Florida, Police Chief Chris O’Brien blasted what he called a “group of criminals” following shots being fired and nine people left injured Monday night around 7 p.m.

The Associated Press reported the shooting victims “included six adults and three children.” All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.

A police spokesperson said several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital.

CBS News noted that the incident began as “an altercation began two groups,” and then shots were fired.

The AP pointed out there was a fight, after which “at least one gun was pulled.” One arrest has been made but police are seeking other suspects.

Chief O’Brien said, “It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals.”

Witness David Van Dyck said, “Heard several gunshots, seen a crowd of people running through here and then we heard three more shots down the street.”

