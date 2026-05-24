Massie Doesn’t Rule Out 2028 Presidential Run

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) did not rule out a future presidential run.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Some of your supporters were chanting, president, president, as you delivered your speech on Tuesday night. Are you considering a run for president in 2028?”

Massie said, “I will not rule out anything. And right now, I’m not going to rule in anything. Look, I’ve spent the last five days on my farm with my grandkids and my cattle and my peach trees, and it’s a pretty nice life. I don’t know if I want to screw that up again. I’ve been in Congress for 14 years, fighting. Every hour that passes, I get decompressed a little bit more. It’s like coming up from the bottom of the ocean, and I’ll take some time and decide what’s next. But I think I will stay engaged in some way or shape. Maybe it’s from the outside. I’ve been exposing what’s going on in Washington, D.C. for years, and I’ll keep doing it.

Welker said, “Congressman, I hear you’re not ruling out a potential run for president. Now. Would you run as a Republican?”

Massie said, “I won’t rule anything out. I won’t rule out a run for county commissioner. I used to be the county judge executive here. That was probably the best job I ever had in politics. I would encourage people watching this show to act locally and to run for local offices. We can make a difference. There are 3,000 counties in this country running for one of those offices. We got to change it at the grassroots first.”

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