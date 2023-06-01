Woman Shoots Alleged Carjacker After Being Punched

A woman shot and wounded an alleged carjacker on Memorial Day after he reportedly climbed into her car in a Little Rock, Arkansas, parking lot and allegedly punched her.

WREG reported that the suspect allegedly hit a man “several times” while the man was trying to load purchased goods into his vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and punched a woman who was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

The woman then pulled a pistol and shot him.

KATV noted that the woman managed to shoot the suspect in “the head and neck area.”

The woman’s two kids were in the rear seat of the car as the incident unfolded.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010. and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.