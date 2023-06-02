The Washington Commanders and Washington Nationals will be taking part in gun control campaigns during June, which is Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The Commanders tweeted about their involvement:

The Commanders webpage provided more detail, noting the “organization will support Wear Orange Day by wearing orange shirts emblazoned with “END GUN VIOLENCE” on the front during this week’s OTA practices.”

As for the Nationals, “Players and on-field staff will wear orange t-shirts with the word ENOUGH on the front during warmups on Saturday, June 3.”

The Nationals will also “recognize Peace For DC organizers and their community-based violence prevention partners during the June 3 pregame ceremonies.”

The Mystics, Wizards, Capitals, Capitals Go-Go, and D.C. United will also participate in gun control activities by wearing orange shirts and/or ribbons or other orange signifiers.

The Mystics will honor Mike Bloomberg-affiliated gun control proponent Shannon Watts with an award during half-time of their June 2 game. The WNBA team will also hold a private event with Everytown for Gun Safety, another Mike Bloomberg-affiliated gun control group.

