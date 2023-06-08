James Woods: Second Amendment Makes Perfect Sense When You Must Defend Your Life

On Thursday, actor James Woods opined, “The Second Amendment only makes sense when you need it” and noted that once you need it, it makes more sense than anything else.

Woods tweeted:

The Second Amendment only makes sense when you need it, and then it makes more sense than anything on earth. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 9, 2023

Woods has long been a proponent of the Second Amendment.

For example, in March 5, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Woods ripped Sen. Chuck Schumer over his threats against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, warning that America’s Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment as a safeguard against “violent haters” like Schumer.

Woods wrote, “When the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must take the extraordinary step of admonishing a United States Senator from targeting the lives of named Justices, we are in civil war territory. The Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment for violent haters like Chuck Schumer.”

A month later, on April 11, 2020, Page Six noted that Woods countered actress Alyssa Milano’s Covid lockdown gun control push.

Milano said:

The weapons that people are buying today could end up being used in household, schools, churches, bars and on our streets in the future. We all have to look out for each other, so please, please, please share this video to stop the coronavirus gun surge. We can’t lose anymore lives to guns during this pandemic or after it’s over.

Woods responded, “Thank you for the reminder. When the looting starts, always be prepared. Buy more ammo!”

