At Least 32 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the first fatal shooting occurred Sunday around 1 a.m., when 27-year-old Santos Rodriguez was shot while in “the 3700-block of West Division Street.”

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he died.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, two men–a 25-year-old and a 30-year-old–were “in the 3100-block of West Redfield Drive” when someone shot them. The 25 year-old survived the incident but the 30-year-old was killed.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday a 20-year-old standing on the sidewalk “in the 1900-block of South St. Louis Avenue” was shot and killed. The gunmen opened fire from inside a passing vehicle.

Breitbart News noted four were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a Chicago funeral procession Saturday around 1 p.m.

The gunmen, who were in a white pickup truck, pulled up alongside the procession and opened fire, wounding two people in one vehicle and two people in another.

