12 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning Across Democrat-Run Philadelphia

Twelve people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Democrat-run Philadelphia.

FOX 29 reported that two men were shot killed about 6 p.m. Friday. One of the men was “in front of his home” in Philly’s Kensington neighborhood when he was gunned down.

At 2 a.m. Saturday “22nd District officers responded to the 1400 block of North Broad Street” where two people–a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man–had been shot. The 20-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The 24-year-old was treated for non-fatal injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m. a 30-year-old was found with numerous gunshot wounds on Boathouse Row. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of Philadelphia Controller noted there have been 205 homicides in the city this year, which is a 17 percent increase over the number that was witnessed at this time last year.