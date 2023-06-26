A good guy with a gun shot an alleged armed attacker in Las Vegas’s Turnberry Towers condominium just after 3 p.m. Friday.

KTNV reported that the attacker was “a man wearing a helmet” who “had an AR-15 and other weapons.”

The man who stopped the reported attack is employed in the building where the incident occurred and remains unidentified.

KLAS noted that Turnberry Towers resident Benjamin Teal said he pulled up to the building as the incident was unfolding, and the valet told him where to take cover: “My valet comes out waving his arms saying, ‘There is a guy with a gun, turn around and go the other way,’ and so we go down to the basement the first level where the valet parking is and then we heard about six to seven or eight gunshots.”

Teal added. “It was pretty distinguishable to be a gunshot.”

The alleged attacker was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

