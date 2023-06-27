Charges have been dropped against a 14-year-old boy who fatally shot a man caught on video punching the boy’s mother in a Chicago restaurant.

The New York Post reported that 35-year-old Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son were both charged with first-degree murder after the son shot and killed 32-year-old Jerry Brown on June 18, 2023.

The Post noted, “Hood and Brown had gotten into an argument while waiting for food and the mother allegedly texted her son, who was waiting in the car, to come help her.”

The son entered the hot dog restaurant–Maxwell Street Express–and shot the Brown with his mother’s firearm.

Hood was arrested and held on a $3 million bond while the son was held “without bail.”

However, a video taken inside the restaurant shows Brown punching Hood, resulting in all charges being dropped.

All charged dropped against Carlishia Hood, 35, and her unnamed son, 14. They had each been charged with first degree murder in Chicago. Teen had a gun in his pocket and shot Jeremy Brown while he was beating his mom. Then Brown fled and he continued shooting him outside. pic.twitter.com/sQqsFN4CDq — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) June 27, 2023

On Monday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a statement, which said in part:

Based upon our continued review and in light of emerging evidence, today the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the charges against Carlisha [sic] Hood and her 14-year-old son. Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases.

ABC 7 noted that Hood has subsequently filed a lawsuit against “the city of Chicago and five police officers,” claiming she was “falsely arrested and maliciously prosecuted.”

