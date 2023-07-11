Vegas Police Respond to Hostage Situation at Caesars Palace

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene at Caesars Palace hotel where a possibly armed man is holding a hostage.

Police went to the room where the situation unfolded and “a male inside said he was armed and refused to come out,” FOX 5 Vegas reported.

Police noted that no shots had been fired.

The New York Posted noted the incident was allegedly “a domestic disturbance.”

NetworkinVegas tweeted on-scene video showing the window of the room has been broken out and objects are being thrown from the room:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander Stephen Connell told 8 News Now the female hostage “is still in the room at this time. The female has been heard from and is still OK.”

