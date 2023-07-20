CNN: ‘Structural Racism’ May Be Behind Mass Shootings in Large Cities

CNN cited a study from Tulane University Wednesday and claimed “structural racism” may be behind mass shootings in large cities like Chicago and Milwaukee.

CNN leaned on the study to point out “mass shootings in major metropolitan areas…disproportionately affect black people.”

They quoted the Tulane researchers indicating, “Racial and ethnic minority populations are significantly more likely to be victims of (mass shootings).”

Although CNN zeroed in on the race of the victims, they did not mention the race of the shooters.

Moreover, CNN mentioned Chicago, Milwaukee, Baltimore, and Cleveland, but omitted the fact that all four of the cities are Democrat-run.

They did, however, note that the Tulane University study describes “structural racism” as “the normalized and legitimized range of policies, practices, and attitudes that routinely produce cumulative and chronic adverse outcomes for people of color.” And they noted researchers’ suggestions that there need to be ways to get doctors, surgeons in particular, more involved in the fight against gun violence.

The Tulane University study relies on the same misleading mass shooting data that The Hill relied on when it claimed more than 600 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022. The data comes from the Gun Violence Archive, the outlet which changed the definition of mass shooting, lowering the threshold for mass shooting from at least four shot and killed by a single attacker in a single incident to “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed.”

This shift in definitions allows the left to count drive-by shootings, certain double and triple homicides, gang violence, and even firearm-related instances in which there are zero fatalities, as mass shootings.

