A 75-year-old woman who was home alone at 2 a.m. in Oakland, California, used a .357 Magnum against alleged intruders.

KTVU reported the incident on Sunday, noting that the two alleged intruders were armed.

The woman shot at the suspects, who then returned fire and fled the scene.

The woman’s daughter spoke to KTVU about the incident, saying, “It’s absolutely unbelievable what she was able to do. It’s amazing. She is a Superwoman. We’re all just lauding her and just amazed at her wherewithal.”

Neighbor Dave Lederer said, “This woman is a hero. She kept her wits about her.”

