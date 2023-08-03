WATCH: Ohio Police Open Fire on Hostage Takers in Stolen Semi-Truck

Ohio police officers opened fire on a couple who fled from police, hijacked a semi-truck, took the driver of the truck hostage, and led officers on a high speed chase.

The officer initially encountered the couple, a male and a female, via a traffic stop, ABC 7 noted. The stop ended abruptly when the couple sped off and then “pointed a gun at [the] pursuing officer.”

The couple fled to a truck stop, where they hijacked a semi-truck. The couple drove the vehicle through multiple counties, in an attempt to escape police, then finally came to a stop, which is when “a hostage situation ensued.”

FOX 8 reported that the semi-truck was near the Dayton International Airport when police deployment of spike strips brought it to a halt.

Negotiations for the release of the hostage began and continued for nearly four hours. Then a Special Response Team from the Ohio State Police approached to rescue the driver and came under fire. The troopers responded by returning fire.

Both members of the hostage-taking couple were shot, with the female dying soon after reaching the hospital and the male dying thereafter.

The semi-truck driver who had been held hostage “suffered only minor injuries.”

