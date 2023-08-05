Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, is cheering executive gun controls expected to come from the Biden Administration soon.

Breitbart News reported on August 1 that Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) urged the Biden administration to seize on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as a means by which to enact further gun controls executively. Under the terms of the Act, the Biden Administration is expected to take action to expand background checks.

The New York Times reported that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act contained a provision that allows an expansion of background checks via a reclassification of what constitutes a firearms dealer. This provision would shift the definition of firearms dealer so as to include not only those who make their livelihood selling guns, but “anyone who earns a profit from selling firearms” as well.

Democrats have sought expanded background checks for decades and Giffords cheered the news of the Biden Administration’s pending action:

Every gun sale should require a background check. Thanks to @POTUS, we're almost there. For years, we've pushed for the government to require more gun sellers to become licensed dealers and conduct background checks. ATF is expected to act any day now. https://t.co/0CbOu2tsyx — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) August 2, 2023

Gun Owners of America has already pledged to file a lawsuit against the looming executive gun control, but they also want to see Congress take action:

While Gun Owners of America fights for the Second Amendment in the courts, Congress must repeal the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act—which was a compromise with the Biden Administration that Republicans NEVER should have struck. It has been completely weaponized, gun owners have gained nothing, and America is no safer. Cornyn-Murphy has got to go, and Republicans must expiate for this sin. Congress must also participate in the rulemaking process and voice its opposition to backdoor universal background registration checks during the public notice and comment period alongside GOA members. After commenting during the proposed rule phase, Congress must also take up a joint resolution of disapproval pursuant to the Congressional Review Act and strike down this unconstitutional infringement.

Expanded background checks lead to a gun registry, as they are not enforceable without such a registry. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) spoke with Breitbart News about the anticipated executive action and noted that, ironically, the Firearm Owners’ Protection Act (1986) prohibits the creation of gun registry.

Joe Biden’s ultimate goal is an unarmed America. pic.twitter.com/MUs6ylPQJn — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) March 14, 2023

WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.