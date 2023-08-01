Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is urging the Biden Administration to “issue” new gun controls under the auspices of the gun control package passed by Congress and signed by Biden during the summer of 2022.

The 2022 gun control package Blumenthal has in mind, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, was the result of Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) crossing the aisle to work with Democrats to secure gun control.

Blumenthal now sees it as a framework under which the Biden Administration could take executive action to issue more gun control.

On August 1, 2023, Blumenthal tweeted: “I’m hoping all new regulations will be issued & made effective soon by the Biden Administration under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.”

The New York Times reported that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act contained a provision that allows an expansion of background checks via a reclassification of what constitutes a firearms dealer. This provision would shift the definition of firearms dealer so as to include not only those who make their livelihood selling guns but “anyone who earns a profit from selling firearms” as well.

Democrats now hope the Biden Administration will act in light of this provision to create more gun regulations.

