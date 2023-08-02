GOA Warns Executive Action for Universal Background Checks Coming

Gun Owners of America (GOA) sounded the alarm Tuesday with a warning the Biden Administration is planning executive action to put universal background checks in place.

GOA’s warning came the same day Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called on the Biden Administration to act under the auspices of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to “issue and [make] effective” more regulations on gun sales.

Breitbart News noted Blumenthal’s push for executive action on gun control, pointing out that it would entail a change in the definition of who/what constitutes a gun dealer.

This change in definition would be made in light of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, an act which Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) brokered with Democrats, and would usher in a broadened requirement for background checks on gun sales.

The Uvalde shooter passed a background check to acquire his guns, so why does the left think more background checks would make a difference? https://t.co/mimYxYNJ8M — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 31, 2022

In a press release sent to Breitbart News, GOA noted they already plan a lawsuit against the executive action for universal background checks, but they explained that Congress must act as well:

While Gun Owners of America fights for the Second Amendment in the courts, Congress must repeal the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act—which was a compromise with the Biden Administration that Republicans NEVER should have struck. It has been completely weaponized, gun owners have gained nothing, and America is no safer. Cornyn-Murphy has got to go, and Republicans must expiate for this sin. Congress must also participate in the rulemaking process and voice its opposition to backdoor universal background registration checks during the public notice and comment period alongside GOA members. After commenting during the proposed rule phase, Congress must also take up a joint resolution of disapproval pursuant to the Congressional Review Act and strike down this unconstitutional infringement.

Universal backgrounds have long been pursued by Democrats, and that is because such checks are insidious; they lead to other gun controls.

Specifically speaking, universal background checks lead to a gun registry, as they are not enforceable without such a registry.

