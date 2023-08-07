Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety has launched a six-figure marketing campaign designed to pressure Tennessee state Republican legislators into supporting a red flag law during Gov. Bill Lee’s (R) special legislative session.

On April 23, 2023, Breitbart News reported that Lee called a special session for gun control after the regular session ended without a vote on new gun legislation. Lee, once a stalwart for Second Amendment rights, caved to the left in the weeks after a 28-year-old transgender shot and killed six people at a Nashville Christian school.

Everytown is now pouring money into an ad campaign in hopes of convincing the Republican-controlled state legislature to adopt more gun control.

The campaign ads “focus on driving constituent contact to state lawmakers during the upcoming special session in support of an Extreme Risk law to protect Tennesseeans from gun violence and urge lawmakers to take action.”

California has a red flag law and so many other gun controls that Everytown ranks California the number one state for gun control. Nevertheless, California was also the number one state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Moreover, Illinois has a red flag law, yet at least 25 people were shot Friday through Sunday afternoon alone in Chicago. Six of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Calls for National “Red Flag” Gun Law

The White House

Colorado has a red flag law, yet some of our nation’s highest-profile mass shootings in recent years have occurred in Colorado, including the November 2022 shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

