Rideshare Driver Shoots Two Alleged Robbers in Chicago

A 26-year-old rideshare driver with a concealed carry permit shot two alleged robbers in Chicago Saturday just after 1:00 a.m.

The driver had just dropped off a passenger when a man and woman approached, at least one of whom was armed, CBS News reported.

The couple allegedly took the driver’s cell phone, then “fired shots” as they attempted to flee the scene.

The rideshare driver pulled his own gun and returned fire, “striking the 20-year-old man in the leg and grazing the 18-year-old woman in the arm.”

ABC 7 noted that the woman’s wound was just a graze and she refused medical treatment. The man was transported to a hospital in good condition.

The driver was not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.