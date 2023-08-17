Democrat-Run Washington, DC, Sees 27% Surge in Homicides Year-to-Date

Democrat-run Washington, DC, has witnessed 166 homicides year-to-date in 2023, a 27 percent increase over the number that had occurred by this time last year.

According to Washington, DC’s, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), there were 166 homicides in the city from January 1, 2023, through August 16, 2023.

There were 131 homicides during the same time frame in 2022.

Sexual abuse cases are up too, with 99 instances January 1, 2023, through August 16, 2023. There were 85 sexual abuse instances during the same time frame in 2022.

Robbery is up 63 percent from where it was at this point last year and auto theft is up a whopping 114 percent.

Arson is 167 percent higher at this point in 2023 than it was at this point in 2022.

On August 8 Breitbart News noted that heavily gun-controlled Washington, DC, is on pace for the city’s deadliest year in two decades.

The city has all the gun controls Democrats push on a national level with promises that the measures will increase safety.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, points out that D.C.’s gun controls include universal background checks, gun owner licensing, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, firearm registration, waiting periods for gun purchases, and gun storage laws, among other controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.