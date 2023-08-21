Two Weeks During Which Women Used Guns for Self-Defense 13 Times

Women used guns for self-defense 13 times between July 29, 2023, and August 12, 2023, a FOX News report pointed out.

On August 2, 2023, a woman in Wake County, North Carolina, shot and killed 49-year-old Steven McLamb as he pulled on the handles of her car doors in a grocery store parking lot.

The shooting was the culmination of a road rage incident which escalated and ended with McLamb being shot while allegedly trying to get into the woman’s vehicle.

On August 7, 2023, a Salem, Indiana, wife intervened to stop an attack on her husband after her daughter’s ex-boyfriend allegedly drove into the yard and put a gun to her husband’s head.

During mid-afternoon August 11, 2023, a registered sex offender allegedly tried to enter a woman’s Tucson, Arizona, home. The 54-year-old woman, home alone, screamed at the registered sex offender to stop, but he allegedly ignored her commands. She fired one shot and he retreated to the driveway, where he died.

FOX explained that women also used guns to defend their lives in Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and elsewhere during the two-week period.

On February 19, 2015, Breitbart News reported that Florida State University criminologist Gary Kleck reaffirmed his academic findings that Americans use guns in self-defense situations at least 760,000 times a year.

And on December 15, 2022, Breitbart New pointed to reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) responded to gun control advocates’ complaints by scrubbing numbers from its website showing upwards of 2.5 million defensive gun uses per year.

The bottom line–guns are used far more to save lives than to take them.

Thus FOX News noted, “The 13 cases over a roughly two-week period are just a snapshot of how many women likely used a firearm to defend themselves.”

