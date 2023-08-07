DA: Woman Shot ‘Aggressor’ Dead as He Tried to Pull Her Car Door Open

Wake County, North Carolina, District Attorney Lorrin Freeman explained that a woman shot and killed 49-year-old Steven McLamb as he pulled on the handles of her car doors in a grocery store parking lot.

The shooting occurred Tuesday, August 2, 2023, but was reported by FOX News Monday, August 7, 2023.

According to FOX News, Freeman explained that McLamb and the woman allegedly got into a road rage altercation that intensified in the parking lot.

Freeman said, “Mr. McLamb was the aggressor. He followed the other individual into the parking lot, and upon getting out of his car – approaching her car and attempting to get into her car – she, acting in self-defense, shot and killed him.”

ABC 11 noted that the woman has no criminal history and legally owns her gun.

The woman is facing no charges, but Freeman made sure to point out that the use of deadly force is only legal when one fears his or her life is in danger.

“I think what’s really important here is for people to understand that provision in our law is not an invitation to vigilante justice,” she said. “But it does very clearly allow when someone has a reasonable fear of imminent death or serious bodily injury that you’re allowed to protect yourself.”

