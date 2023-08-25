Alleged Robber Shot Dead by New Orleans Taxi Driver

A 23-year-old man who allegedly tried to rob a taxi Monday in New Orleans’ Metairie neighborhood was shot and killed by the driver.

WWLTV reported the alleged would-be robber, Gerald Pope, was shot “multiple times” just before 1 a.m.

NOLA.com noted Pope allegedly approached the cab while holding a handgun and demanded money. The driver gave him bullets instead.

Pope died at the scene.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde indicated the shooting was justified, noting, “The driver was presented with a threat to his life.”

The JPSO believes Pope was involved in two previous robberies of taxi cabs from the same company that was targeted Monday.

