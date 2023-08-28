Road Rage: Chicago Man Allegedly Opened Fire on Driver After Chase

A Chicago man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly chasing down another vehicle in a road rage incident and opening fire on it.

Charges were filed Sunday for the incident, which occurred August 22.

NBC 5 reported that 42-year-old Gregory Johnson was allegedly driving too close to the vehicle in front of him, a Sentra, and the driver in front brake-checked Johnson.

Johnson allegedly responded by pulling up along the vehicle and displaying a handgun. It is alleged that he then intentionally crashed into the vehicle, causing it to crash.

“Johnson then allegedly put on a ski mask, drove up to the passenger’s side of the Sentra and fired eight shots at the vehicle, prosecutors said,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said, “In this case, it is alleged that Mr. Johnson, who has multiple felony convictions, opened fire on another motorist after he and his victim became engaged in a five-mile road rage pursuit.”

He added, “The type of violent behavior alleged against Mr. Johnson placed numerous innocent motorists at risk and will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County. We are all extremely thankful that no one was injured, or worse, as a result of Mr. Johnson’s alleged actions.”

