Alleged Intruder Breaks Window, Gets Shot by Teenager

An alleged intruder was shot by a teenage boy around 10 p.m. Friday night after breaking the window of a Phoenix, Arizona, home.

12News reported that the alleged intruder, 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, allegedly “broke a window and hit a door” of a house while a teenage boy and an adult woman were home.

The teenage boy confronted Saavedra and then shot him.

FOX News noted that the teenager was injured during the confrontation, but the injuries were not life-threatening. Saavedra’s gunshot wound was not life-threatening either.

The Phoenix Police Department indicated Saavedra did not have a connection to the home.

A neighbor who spoke to reporters about the incident praised the teenage boy’s actions, saying, “We would have done the same thing, so I feel good for them.”

