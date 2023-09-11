Arizona’s House Democrats used a post to X over the weekend to praise New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D) order banning both the concealed and open carry of handguns in cities such as Albuquerque.

Grisham announced the ban on carrying a handgun, openly or concealed, on Friday, September 8, Breitbart News reported. The ban lasts 30 days and also applies to concealed carry permit holders who carry a gun for self-defense.

The ban exempts law enforcement and licensed security guards, which means Grisham can continue to enjoy the 24/7 protection of good guys with guns.

In response to the ban, Arizona House Democrats posted to X, “Hat tip to New Mexico!”

Hat tip to New Mexico! https://t.co/ge4pEE7nSS — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) September 9, 2023

X users slammed the Arizona House Democrats’ support of Grisham’s order, with one user responding:

So you’re saying that you agree with Gov. Grisham, that usurping the Constitution is OK as long as your a democrat? That you agree with her when she says that neither the Constitution nor her oath of office is absolute? You are saying that you commend and support the blatant violation of the Constitution and her oath of office?

Another X user posted, “The constitution was written for exactly what is happening in New Mexico now! She should be removed immediately! This will NOT happen in Arizona! We The People will not allow it!”

WATCH — NM Gov. Grisham: People Shouldn’t Own AR-15s Because They Shouldn’t “Own an Automatic Weapon”:

And yet another wrote, “Isn’t there something that says ‘I promise to uphold the constitution.'”

On September 11, Breitbart News reported Grisham’s admission that her ban on the carrying of handguns in Albuquerque and other New Mexico cities will not hamper criminals.

In video footage captured by KOB4, a reporter asked Grisham, “Do you think that criminals are going to hear this message and not carry a gun in Albuquerque, on the streets, for 30 days?”

She responded, “Ah….no.”

