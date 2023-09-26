An armed farmer in Washington state pulled over and thwarted an alleged robbery while taking his three youngest sons into town for some “fancy burgers.”

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on September 9, 2023, but was reported by FOX News on September 25.

The farmer (pictured above) was taking his three youngest sons to an Eric Church concert at Gorge Amphitheater, where he planned to get “some fancy burgers and just hang out and relax.”

On the way he passed “a farm store he leases,” and noticed an unfamiliar vehicle parked there. He pulled up on the vehicle and saw what looked like stolen goods inside it, goods that had allegedly come from inside the store.

The farmer retrieved his firearm from the truck and began looking around, at which time he found one suspect, whom he quickly held at gunpoint. A second suspect emerged and allegedly moved toward the farmer while “holding a billy club.” The farmer moved in order to get both men at gunpoint, ordering both to the ground.

The farmer said, “The rear individual got down pretty quickly. The front individual stayed up for quite a bit, was somewhat defiant of the process and made me nervous to the point I felt I was probably a couple of seconds away from having to put one on the ground next to him to try to get them compliant. But, thank God, I didn’t have to.”

The Washington Examiner noted that Grant County Sheriff’s deputies showed up on scene in six minutes and arrested the suspects, 45-year-old Glenn Richard and 28-year-old Jesus Range.

