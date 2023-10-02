On Sunday, Connecticut’s new gun control limiting the number of handguns a law-abiding citizen can purchase each month went into effect.

NPR reported that State Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D) praised the new restriction but is not satisfied with it. He “wants to pursue further limits on monthly gun purchases.”

Looney also wants to secure a microstamping requirement in Connecticut.

Breitbart News noted that Maryland dropped its microstamping program in 2015 after trying, unsuccessfully, to solve crimes via microstamping technology for 15 years.

Maryland spent $5 million on the microstamping program, and did not solve any crimes with it.

In addition to limits on the number of handguns law-abiding citizens can purchase each month, Connecticut also placed a ban on the open carry of firearms Sunday.

Connecticut Against Gun Violence’s Jeremy Stein wants Democrats in the state legislature to secure more gun control: “We will not take a break and we cannot stop now, and we will continue to pass life-saving laws until we end gun violence in Connecticut. Our lives depend on it.”

Stein did not say how safety is increased by limiting the number of guns a law-abiding citizen purchases.

