Surveillance video from outside an Apopka, Florida, recreation center allegedly shows an 11-year-old football player retrieve a gun from a car and shoot two 13-year-old players.

TMZ Sports reported that the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. following an argument between the 11-year-old and the two other players.

The 11-year-old allegedly grabbed the gun from the car and fired one round, which “clipped” one of the 13-year-olds in the arm and struck another in the upper body.

CNN pointed out that the one of the shooting victims was treated and released while the second remained hospitalized Tuesday.

The 11-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The Associated Press noted that Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley stressed the surveillance video showed the two 13-year-olds were running away from the younger boy when he allegedly shot them.

McKinley made clear police are looking into whether charges need to be filed against adults as well, regarding to access to the firearm.

