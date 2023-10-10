As Israel fights back against Hamas terror attacks, Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) reminded Americans the open southern border makes our nation susceptible to attacks as well and urged Americans to hold on to their Second Amendment rights.

On October 10, the Associated Press reported that the death toll from Hamas’ attacks on Israel has “risen to above 1,000.”

WATCH — WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: How Hamas Took Israel by Surprise:

Miller said:

Americans must remain vigilant and prepared to defend ourselves and our families since Joe Biden has opened our southern border and we have no idea who has crossed into our country. The Second Amendment is the great safeguard of liberty & security. Never give up your 2A rights.

Hamas’ attack on Israel was carried out via “sea, air, and ground,” ABC News pointed out. Videos posted on social media showed “hundreds of Hamas soldiers breaching the Israeli border from Gaza by boat, pickup trucks and even motorized paragliders.”

Miller warned the U.S. southern border is wide open under Biden, making it easy for anyone — including those with hostile intent — to cross into our country. She urged Americans to hold tight to their Second Amendment rights and be prepared to defend themselves and their families.

On October 9, Breitbart News reported on a series of X posts from Donald Trump Jr., wherein he noted that “even the dumbest leftists” may finally comprehend the value of the Second Amendment as they watch Hamas snatch up unarmed Israeli women and their children and take them away.

In another X post, Trump Jr. wrote, “If you don’t yet own an AR-15 you really need to think that through right about now.”

