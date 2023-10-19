Law enforcement released a dashcam video that captured the shooting death of 53-year-old Leonard Allan Cure around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning in Camden County, Georgia.

The Daily Mail reported that Cure was allegedly “speeding at more than 100mph in his pick-up truck” when the Camden County deputy pulled him over.

The video shows the deputy telling Cure to get out of the pickup truck and to put his hands on the rear of the vehicle.

Cure can be heard allegedly responding, “I ain’t doing…”

An argument ensues, and the deputy tells Cure he is going to get tased if he does not comply. Cure claims he has done nothing wrong, and the deputy tells him that allegedly driving 100 miles an hour in Georgia is a “criminal offense.”

The deputy tells Cure, “You are under arrest for speeding and reckless driving.”

Seconds later, he tases Cure, and Cure allegedly begins fighting the deputy.

Cure appears to wrap his arms/hands around the deputy’s neck, and the deputy shoots him.

The Daily Mail noted that “Cure’s family insist he is the victim of police brutality and shouldn’t have been killed.”

NPR observed that Cure was freed from prison three years ago after “[spending] more than 16 years imprisoned in Florida on a wrongful conviction.”

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump commented following Cure’s death, “It is god awful that he would escape that injustice to have his life claimed by more bias.”

