Homeowner Confronts, Shoots Alleged Intruder in the Head

A Polk County, Texas, homeowner confronted an alleged intruder Thursday at his front door then shot the suspect in the head.

The homeowner called police to report the alleged intruder and responding officers found the suspect in a car about two miles away, CBS 19 reported.

KRTE noted that the incident occurred in the Indian Springs Subdivision.

The alleged intruder was transported to a hospital, treated and released, and no arrests were reported by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect’s injuries were not life-threatening.

On October 18, Breitbart News reported that an alleged intruder who woke a homeowner was found dead by police in a Kokomo, Indiana, residence Sunday night after allegedly attacking the armed occupier.

WRTV noted the homeowner said he awoke to strange sounds and found “an unknown man” in his living room. A physical altercation followed, during which the homeowner shot the alleged intruder.

