An armed man is in critical condition after allegedly entering a Chicago Walgreens and producing a gun, only to be shot multiple times by an armed employee.

WGN-TV reported that a man “in his late twenties” entered the Walgreens in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood just before midnight Saturday and allegedly pulled a gun. A 26-year-old Walgreens employee also pulled a gun and a shootout ensued, leaving the employee with only a graze wound while leaving the suspect with numerous gunshot wounds.

WGN-TV noted, “The offender sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, head, abdomen and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.”

ABC 7 observed that police believe the employee and the man in his late twenties know each other, and Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins indicated it is not yet known which of the two men pulled his gun first.

Walgreens did not comment on the specifics of the incident, but the company did point out that it has a policy against employees being armed in the store.

Walgreens did not speculate on what may have been the fate of the employee had he not been armed when the alleged armed man approached him.

