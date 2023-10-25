Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts reacted to Wednesday’s shootings in Maine by criticizing the lack of gun control in the state, and she did so prior to a shooting suspect being apprehended or facts being known.

Watts tweeted, “MAINE DOES NOT: Require background checks on all gun sales. Have a red flag law. Prevent domestic abusers from accessing guns. Ban assault weapons. Limit magazine capacity. Require concealed carry permits. Restrict open carry.”

This year, Republicans in Maine rejected a bill @momsdemand fought for that would have required a 72-hour waiting period. THAT'S IT – 72 fucking hours was too much to ask the GOP to buy a gun. IT IS HARDER TO BUY SUDAFED THAN AN AR-15 IN MAINEhttps://t.co/B2rvSOXJYM — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 26, 2023

She did not mention that California has all the gun controls she accused Maine of lacking, yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Moreover, Watts criticized Maine’s gun controls before facts about the shootings were known or a suspect — or suspects — were apprehended.

This means she offered her criticism at a time when no one even knew how the attacker got his gun(s).

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.