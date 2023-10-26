Police took Robert Card, the person of interest police are seeking in connection with Wednesday’s shootings in Maine, for an evaluation in July 2023 after he acted “erratically,” according to reports.

Card, an Army Reservist, had caught the attention of military officials after “acting erratically in mid-July” while taking part in training at West Point, the Associated Press reported. Police in New York were called and Card was taken to West Point’s Keller Army Community Hospital for evaluation.

WATCH — CNN’s Coates: Maine Shooter Picked “Soft Targets” Where He Didn’t Think He’d Get a Response, Didn’t Pick a Gun Range:

Breitbart News reported that Card “recently reported mental health issues, including hearing voices,” according to the Sun Journal.

CNN reported that Card “recently made threats to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility in Saco, Maine.”

The question raised, considering the involvement by police, is why Maine’s yellow flag law did not come into play?

Breitbart News noted that Maine has a yellow flag law that allows police to petition for temporary confiscation of a person’s firearms.

Maine Public Radio (MPR) explained that the state’s yellow flag law had been used 22 times to take away guns during the timeframe of 2020 thru June of 2022. MPR suggested the yellow flag law “could be a model for gun control.”

