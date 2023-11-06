Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron (R) spoke to Breitbart News on Sunday night and made clear he will “fight any attempt” President Joe Biden makes to infringe the Second Amendment rights of Kentuckians.

Cameron said, “I’ve shown as Attorney General that I’ll always defend the Second Amendment. As Governor, I will fight any attempt from Joe Biden and the radical left to go after law-abiding Americans who choose to keep and bear arms.”

He also noted, “I’m proud to be the only candidate in the race for Kentucky governor endorsed by both Donald Trump and the NRA.”

On October 3, 2023, Cameron spoke with Breitbart News about being endorsed by the NRA, saying, “I think it validates our stance on the Second Amendment and I’m grateful to have the support of the NRA. I’ve been working hard as Attorney General to stand up for all our constitutional rights and have certainly done so as it relates to the Second Amendment, and I will continue to be an advocate for the right to bear arms.”

On May 1, 2023, Cameron tweeted a video of Trump praising his commitment to law enforcement, the U.S. military, and fighting crime:

Cameron spoke to Breitbart News on October 11, 2023, pointing to a stark contrast between himself and incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D). Namely, that Cameron is endorsed by Donald Trump while Beshear is endorsing Joe Biden in the 2024 race.

Cameron said: “It should come as no surprise that Andy Beshear is endorsing Joe Biden. Andy has been doing Biden’s bidding his entire time in office. Under Biden and Beshear, Kentuckians are struggling to make ends meet, our streets are full of crime and drugs, and our kids face historic learning loss. I’m proud to support and to be endorsed by President [Donald] Trump. Kentuckians are looking forward to November 7, when we can fire Andy Beshear.”