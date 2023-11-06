The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) would not confirm that the purported leaked pages from the Nashville shooter’s manifesto were real during a Monday morning phone call.

Breitbart News spoke with TBI communications director Josh Devine, asking him if TBI could confirm the pages were real.

Devine said, “We cannot. We are offering no such confirmation on that.”

We followed with one more question, asking, “Has TBI looked at it and said, ‘We can’t confirm this,’ or is TBI not even going to look at it?”

Devine responded, “We’re aware of the images, yes, but we’re not offering confirmation on their authenticity.”

The images of the purported leaked pages in question were posted to X/Twitter by Steven Crowder and included statements, attributed to Hale, about killing “crackers” with “white privlages [sic].”

BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages” “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers” “I hope I have a high death count” “I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” “Ready to die.”#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

The 28-year-old transgender who allegedly perpetrated the Nashville Christian school shooting left behind a suicide note, 19 journals, and other items, all of which have been kept from the public.

In April 2023, TBI Director David Rausch reportedly told law enforcement officers that “the killer did not write about specific political, religious or social issues” in these materials.

