Vince Ricci says his concealed carry permit was revoked after he opened fire November 4, 2023, on alleged intruders outside his Los Angeles home in an effort to protect his family.

Breitbart News reported that alleged armed intruders tried to overtake Ricci as he was about to enter his home around 7:30 p.m. on November 4, only to find themselves fleeing under a barrage of bullets.

ABC 7 quoted Ricci saying, “I guess they decided to try to come at me and come in the house but I have a five-month-old baby and a wife and a nanny in the house and that wasn’t going to happen.”

Surveillance video shows the father approaching his front door with a to-go cup of coffee in hand. It then shows one of the alleged intruders run up behind him with a gun.

The father spun around, swatted at the gun, then drew his own weapon and began firing. The alleged intruders fled under fire.

VIDEO FROM LAST NIGHT: California Concealed Carry Holder Stops Armed Home Invaders, Protects Wife and Child Inside pic.twitter.com/R1wvx5ya8y — NRA (@NRA) November 6, 2023

Ricci told the NRA the incident is special because surveillance cameras captured it and the video highlights dangers that Americans can face anywhere in the country. “This (scenario) happens time and time again all over the country and it doesn’t get caught on camera and they sweep it under the rug because it doesn’t behoove their political agenda.”

Ricci noted that his concealed carry permit was suspended in the wake of the incident. He told FOX News that the sheriff’s office indicated the suspension was due to him “yelling” at officers.

The New York Post noted that Ricci also told FOX News that his home has been previously targeted by criminals, “including in June when burglars broke into his residence and that his car was broken into a few months before the June robbery.”

