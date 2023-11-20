At Least 4 Injured After Shots Fired in Beavercreek, Ohio, Walmart

At least four people were injured when shots were fired inside a Beavercreek, Ohio, Walmart Monday night.
WCPO reported that Beavercreek is the second-largest suburb of Dayton. WHIO-TV indicated officers were called to the Walmart “around 8:30 p.m.”
Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been cleared and secured. There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available.
— Beavercreek PD (@beavercreekohpd) November 21, 2023
The Dayton Daily News noted “there were at least three gunshot victims” as a result of the incident, but the condition of the shooting victims was not immediately known.
WHIO-TV is reporting that a coroner was called to the hospital but reports “it is not known if the coroner was called for the suspected shooter or a victim of the shooting.”
UPDATE: There is no active threat. A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began…
Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, November 20, 2023
