At Least 4 Injured After Shots Fired in Beavercreek, Ohio, Walmart

At least four people were injured when shots were fired inside a Beavercreek, Ohio, Walmart Monday night.

WCPO reported that Beavercreek is the second-largest suburb of Dayton. WHIO-TV indicated officers were called to the Walmart “around 8:30 p.m.”

The Dayton Daily News noted “there were at least three gunshot victims” as a result of the incident, but the condition of the shooting victims was not immediately known.

WHIO-TV is reporting that a coroner was called to the hospital but reports “it is not known if the coroner was called for the suspected shooter or a victim of the shooting.”

UPDATE: There is no active threat. A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began… Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com