Alleged Armed Intruder Dead After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged armed intruder died Saturday night after an Essex, Maryland, homeowner shot him numerous times.

Essex is roughly 22 miles from downtown Baltimore.

FOX 5 reported Baltimore County Police Department responded to a shooting report around 9:45 p.m. and arrived on scene to find the alleged armed intruder had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News observed police “believe an armed person attempted to break into a home when the homeowner fired his gun, striking the man.”

WBAL-TV noted that a neighbor who wished to stay anonymous said, “I have been living here for 56 years, and it has changed within five years. It’s gone straight down the hill.”

