On Thursday the Supreme Court of the United States denied the writ of injunction request sent to Justice Amy Coney Barrett by the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR).

On December 4, 2023, Breitbart News reported the Supreme Court docketed the request, which sought an injunction against enforcement of Illinois’ “assault weapons” ban while the appeal process is ongoing.

NAGR and the other plaintiffs sought an en banc hearing before the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and an injunction against enforcement of the Protect Illinois Communities Act until the hearing is held.

The Supreme Court’s Office of the Clerk of Court responded to the emergency application by noting that Justice Amy Coney Barrett had ordered a briefing.

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Supreme Court denied the application for a writ of injunction.

The emergency application was for National Association for Gun Rights v. City of Naperville, Illinois, No. 23A486 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

