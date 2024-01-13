New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) introduced a gun control package Friday, which includes an “assault weapons” ban, the ability for New Mexicans to sue gun manufacturers, and a two-week waiting period for gun purchases, among other things.

The Los Alamos Daily Post noted that Grisham’s push will ban “guns in parks and playgrounds,” which will “make it illegal to carry a firearm in county or municipal parks, playgrounds, and their accompanying parking lots.” This would give the force of law to a ban that Grisham issued via executive order on September 8, 2023.

Another aspect of her gun control package would “[prohibit] guns in polling places.” This “makes it illegal to carry firearms within 100 feet of polling places during an election.”

Various Democrat state lawmakers are sponsoring aspects of the gun control package, including State Sen. Peter Wirth and State Reps. Andrea Romero, Christine Chandler, and Reena Szczepanski.

FOX News reported that Grisham commented on the gun package, saying, “The constitutionality questions are beginning to be very complicated in the arena of gun violence. … We are going to continue this effort, following what is going on around the country. … There will be others who will follow in our footsteps, creating their own public safety corridors, which in effect also make New Mexicans safer.”

