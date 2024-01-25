Joe Biden Exercises Executive Action to Promote More Gun Control

The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden is implementing executive action to promote more gun control, this time regarding gun storage.

A White House press release noted that Biden’s actions are designed to “promote safe storage of firearms that implement President Biden’s Executive Order on promoting safe gun storage in order to reduce gun violence and make our communities safer.”

The White House claims that “safe storage of firearms” can reduce “school shootings, youth suicides, unintentional shootings, and theft of firearms.”

In response to the executive action, the Department of Justice will release a guide for firearm storage, including an overview of storage devices.

The Department of Education will send a letter to school principals urging them to talk about gun storage with parents of school children and the larger community. The Department of Education will also provide communications guidance that “principals and school leaders can use to engage with parents and families about the importance of safe firearm storage and encourage more people to take preventive action by safely storing firearms.”

RELATED — AWR Hawkins: Why Gun Control Is Not the Solution to Mass Shootings

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a Turning Point USA Ambassador, and a Sightmark rifle optical pro-staffer. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.