At least 14 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 reported the first two fatal shooting victims of the weekend were high school students, shot and killed while exiting Innovations High School just before 1 p.m. Friday.

The shots rang out after “a dark sedan and an SUV pulled up” and individuals exited the vehicles and opened fire.

ABC 7 noted the weekend’s third fatal shooting was discovered at 2:50 a.m. Saturday 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue, when a 28-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest was found.

RELATED: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Increase in Most Violent Crime: ‘Reparations’ Money Will Help

The fourth fatal shooting killed a man, who apparently shot before crashing his vehicle into a tree in Englewood “shortly after midnight” Sunday.

NBC 5 reported “671 people were shot and killed in Chicago throughout 2023.” The Chicago Sun-Times observed that 24 people have already been killed in Chicago in 2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a Turning Point USA Ambassador, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.