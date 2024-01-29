A hearing was set for Monday, January 29, 2024, regarding the release of the journal of the 28-year-old transgender shooter who killed six at a Nashville Christian school on March 27, 2023.

Pages of the shooter’s writings were purportedly leaked in early November. On November 6, 2023, Breitbart News reported the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) would not confirm during a phone call that the purported leaked pages from the journal were real.

TBI communications director Josh Devine told Breitbart News, “We’re aware of the images, yes, but we’re not offering confirmation on their authenticity.”

Stephen Crowder used an X post to release what he claimed the purported leaked pages of the journal said. Crowder indicated the phraseology of the leaks included written statements by the shooter saying, “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers,” “I hope I have a high death count,” “I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t,” and “Ready to Die,” among other things.

Seven Nashville police officers were placed on “administrative leave” after the pages from the transgender shooter’s writings were allegedly leaked.

Judicial Watch indicated the January 29 hearing is set to be heard before Chancellor I’Ashea Myles in the Chancery Court for Davidson County, Tennessee.

Judicial Watch seeks the “release of records related to the March 27, 2023, shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee, including the reported ‘manifesto’ written by the suspected female shooter.”

