A turnstile jumper at the Bronx subway in New York City armed with a gun, extended magazine, and nearly 30 rounds of ammunition was arrested Tuesday night, then released without bail.

The New York Post reported that 22-year-old Michael Bellamy allegedly “hopped over the turnstile at the 183rd Street 4 train station around 9:45 p.m. and did not turn over his ID.”

Police apprehended him and, after cuffing him, discovered he allegedly carried a Taurus 9mm pistol with an ammunition magazine holding 27 rounds of bullets. At least some of the bullets in the magazine were hollow point ammunition.

NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper commented on the arrest, saying, “That’s potentially 27 victims of gun violence, all spared thanks to the diligent work of your Transit cops.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York as the state with the second most stringent gun controls in the country. New York’s gun controls include a “high capacity” magazine ban, a requirement that residents possess a concealed carry permit in order to carry a firearm concealed on their person, and permit requirements–and in some areas, an all-out ban–on open carry as well as gun storage requirements and universal background checks.

The Post indicated Bellamy was charged with “with criminal possession of a weapon and theft of service” and released without bail.

